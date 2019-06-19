Fear of visiting the dentist, dental phobia is the number two fear of patients. It is a priority of the new owner of Venice Dental Care to provide any level of sedation required by the patient for basic dentistry, cosmetics and root canal work.
The offices at 1515 S Tamiami Trail Suite 3, replace Implant Dentistry of Venice. New owner Dr. Fred Eck, an established dental services provider has been practicing since 2002. He has offices in Marco Island, Naples and Bonita Springs where pediatric services are offered. Following the acquisition of the Venice office he is opening another in Port Charlotte.
“I have a great team as I cannot do it all myself,” he said. “I own the management company and my main job is creating management systems, training and control quality of the patient experience.”
Three doctors will be working in Venice, Dr. Dominick Catania, a periodontics specialist doing bone grafts, dental implants and similar work.
Dr. Salisbury who understands bite work, rehabilitation of the mouth, headaches and problems, provides laser gum treatments and surgery, and Dr. Kenneth Michael di Carlo is a general practice provider.
Creating a new office business model environment, Dr. Eck has three doctors doing everything under one roof. When specific dental work is required specialist doctors within the group travel to another office. In addition to keeping costs down it enables patients to have all their work done in any one location.
Services include treating patients who have to lose their teeth and go into dental implants and those needing bone or gum grafting having lost tissue due to gum disease. Major reconstructive cosmetic treatment and all the small work involving fillings, crowns and canals is done in the office.
New state of the art equipment has been installed, a 3D CT scanner allowing doctors to see things not visible on regular X-Rays. Easier for the patient who stays at the machine which goes around the head giving all the information as opposed to having films put in a mouth several times.
They are holding educational seminars on topics wanted by public, the most popular are the dental implants, losing teeth and dental infections treatments related to a patient’s overall health.
Venice Dental Care opens Mondays and & Tuesdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., call 941-584-8319.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.