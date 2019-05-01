The Atlanta Braves announce The Tomahawk Tiki Bar at CoolToday Park is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 7 days a week featuring a full liquor bar,a bar food menu and has seven TVs. It has unobstructed views of the 80 feet x 40 feet high-definition video display to watch favorite video highlights in a beach-themed atmosphere.
160 home residential community plannedWith the acquisition of 60 acres off King’s Way, east side, north of Laurel Road in Nokomis. Cassata Miller Development co-owner Mike Miller stated they plan to do a residential community of approximately 160 home sites with lakes. It will take six to nine months to get approval and there is a neighborhood meeting on May 9. Pricing of homes with home sites will probably start from around $550,000.
Fundraiser benefits cancer researchFirst Watch hosted a multi-state fundraiser during the Easter holiday to benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The restaurant company raised $16,000 for the cause, which will be earmarked specifically for pediatric cancer research and raising an urgent awareness among all Americans of the importance of the war against cancer.
Make compost, save water projectsSarasota County program offers residents the opportunity to learn how to compost home food waste and purchase a starter composting bin at $25 cost.”Let’s Make Some Black Gold” workshops will provide participants education on the basics and benefits of composting, including reducing the amount of waste added to landfills while creating landscape-friendly mulch and other composting byproducts.
County residents and businesses annually send more than 275,000 tons of waste to landfills with almost a quarter of that being food waste.
To assist households, reduce their water use Sarasota County launched a rain barrel program. Since 2009 they have sold more than 3,200 with the potential to capture more than 176,000 gallons of stormwater after each rain. Register for a workshop seat at ufsarasotaext.eventbrite.com or call 941-861-5000.
Applicants sought for free instituteGulf Coast Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the Summer 2019 Gulf Coast Board Institute. Applications for this high-level governance training series for active nonprofit board members is May 17. The online application is available at GulfCoastCF.org.
Gulf Coast will select up to 20 applicants for this upcoming Board Institute who will meet four consecutive Fridays from July 12 to August 2. It will cover topics including the fundamentals of nonprofit board governance, financial and legal oversight responsibilities, and how to create a highly functioning and engaged board. Gulf Coast provides all training and resources at no cost to participants who must currently be active board members at a nonprofit in the region to be considered.
National Bike MonthCity Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper invites cyclists to come out and celebrate National Bike Month in May. Venice is a Silver Level Bicycle Friendly Community. For details contact Darlene at dculpepper@venicegov.com or 941-882-7448.
Last day of live racing and largest partySarasota Kennel Club will host the last day of Live Championship Greyhound Racing after 75 years on May 4. Doors open at 9 a.m., races begin at 12:30 p.m. It includes the largest Kentucky Derby Party in Sarasota. With live music, food and drink stations, raffles and a Derby Day hat contest. The Collins family has operated the Club since 1944, call Cole Collins 941-350-8360 for more details.
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.