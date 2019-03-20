Larry Broughman is the new owner of VapRZone, 448 North U.S. 41 Bypass, in the TJ Maxx Plaza. He acquired the shop around the beginning of the year.
The previous owner had been selling hemp-based cannabidiol — CBD — products for some time but the principle business was vape oil sales and service.
“I am a believer in CBD as I have had multiple accidents resulting in broken bones in my neck and back requiring multiple surgeries,” Broughman said. “I use the CBD as it helps with the pain, no more pills, prescriptions or side effects.”
Although a lot of people vape it, CBD can be taken as an edible or as drops under the tongue. Broughman also sells a sports cream that is rubbed on.
Prices for CBD products range from $15 up, depending upon the customer’s needs.
Broughman is a transplant from Ohio, where he had a wildanimal removal business, capturing nuisance raccoons, coyotes and other pests.
