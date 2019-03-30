Nicole Britton, director of development for TWIG (The Way To Inspire & Give), provides strategic leadership for the organization’s fundraising and community efforts. This organization was established to raise awareness in the community about the needs of children in foster care.
To find our what you can donate to this organization to make the lives of foster children in our community a happier and more more loving experience, go to WISHLIST at: thetwig cares.com.
The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice (BPWEV) has invited Britton to be the speaker at their April 16 dinner meeting to be held at the Left Coast Seafood Restaurant in Venice. The public is invited to attend this meeting. For more information, go to: bpwev.org.
The BPWEV Mission is to: “Achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information.”
