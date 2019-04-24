Reviewing the annual seasonal sales period downtown in Venice historic district has in the past proved the top sales period from is January to April. For 2019 those on the avenues stores and restaurants have faceda challenging period.
Fortunately, residents rallied to support the merchants during the construction and avenue closures. Their impressions of business during this period are presented to understand the challenging situation.
It has been a good season said Kay Ann Kropac owner of Café Venice Restaurant & Bar at 101 W. Venice Avenue which opened in their new location at the start of season. Happy with the recent move, but she said the roadworks has been a challenge to customers and hurt the business. People could not find their way around downtown and did not come, particularly for lunch, but she is optimistic when it is all done it will be beautiful and all worthwhile.
It was a good season because Venice is growing said Luca Cassani co-owner of Cassariano Italian Eatery at 313 W. Venice Avenue. Construction slowed business and the construction continued Easter week resulting in less people, but regulars for the past 12 years kept coming. They did have to close briefly when the sidewalk was replaced in November. Events downtown help, he said and local businesses need them. He hopes for more events during the summer months.
The 2019 season has been dismal due to the construction, said Sandy McGowan, owner of Sandy’s Designer Clothing at 128 W. Venice Avenue. She has lost much in potential sales and heard nothing but complaints from her customers, the biggest problem was parking. She is looking forward to a better season next year.
Not a good year, said Bruce Crisman owner of Dick’s Shoes at 251 W. Venice Avenue, still off, but they are trying to catch up after major construction has finished. Kathy Crisman said moving their stores temporarily to W. Miami Avenue then back to W. Venice Avenue did not helped as people could not find them. Without the events downtown we would probably shrivel up and die as they bring people who otherwise would not discover us. Fortunately, the weather has been very good and they are looking forward to seeing more Europeans in summer.
A good season, despite construction hurdles which necessitated closing the front door for the new sidewalk, but customers used the back door, said Renee Dees owner of St. Marco Boutique, 239 W. Venice Avenue. Local customers really rallied by shopping more to support businesses.
Tracy Silver owner of Venice Wine & Coffee at 201 W. Venice Avenue said, gross revenue was down 12 to 15 percent compared to last season. But she sees a positive proponent of everything they are doing downtown. People stayed away in the daytime because parking was at a premium, particularly at lunchtime, but the evenings stayed busy. She has not seen an uptick from the spring breakers vacationing in April. She noted, live music at events helped immensely, attracting so many first timers on the Wine Walks and Fat Tuesday.
Janice Riordan owner of Seaside Chic Boutique at 310 West Venice Avenue, Suite 104 said, finding parking during the construction put hardship on retailers, but business improved as the roads opened up. Doing a show recently in Sarasota she noted, dozens of customers said they had not been to Venice all season because of the roadworks.
It was a fair to good season despite the challenges of construction and inability to access roadways, according to Joe Mathers co-owner of Kerri’s Jewels & Gems at 132 W. Venice Avenue. During construction, events did not help, but when there is parking with room for the events, they do work.
This season was a good one, though not best ever, said Leah Sherman owner of Collectors’ Gallery & Framery at 114 S. Nokomis Avenue. Amazingly, April peak is in full swing despite the construction going on in front of their building and 2019 may break records yet.
Very happy, despite the construction and lack of parking, said Emmanuel Boichut owner of Down Island Way Boutique at 225 W. Miami Avenue. Customers were willing to come despite the construction and he was very appreciative of the many people who wanted to support the stores. Despite everything it is a thumbs up now that the parking lots are open. “Every summer has been a little better than the previous,” he said and he expects that trend to continue this summer.
“It is important for the local community to remember the struggle the downtown business community had in 2018 with red tide and the beautification construction project,” said Erin Silk, executive director of Venice MainStreet Inc.
Merchants are now expressing a lot of optimism and excitement for the completion of the downtown beautification, new trees, sidewalks and all the matching street furniture.
