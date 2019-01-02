Two design excellence awards for the interiors of Pinkerton Private Wealth building were received by Space as Art, PLC. It was part of the new custom interior for their building at 301 W. Venice Avenue expressing the firm’s unique identity and values, while honoring its local history.
Awards were presented by the American Society of Interior Designers Florida West Coast and Florida South chapters highlighting the region’s best interior designs. Interior designers Space as Art received 1st Place Office Design/Workplace and 2nd Place Contract Design/Workplace.
“We are honored to be recognized by our design industry peers it is especially meaningful and makes us all the prouder of this project’s outcome.” said Angela Rodriguez, Principal Interior Designer.
The design is of southern classical architectural influence layered amongst natural accents of woodwork, organic textures, and a neutral palette mirror of the local coastal environment, while reflecting quality and history.
The Sarasota based firm serves commercial and hospitality design clientele throughout the state, specializing in offices, restaurants, hotels, retail, and mixed-use properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.