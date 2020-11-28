Monday, Nov. 30, is the deadline for the 4% discount for property tax payments.
Tax collector offices are only open by appointment, so taxpayers should plan ahead to take advantage of the 4 percent discount.
Due to COVID-19, the Nov. 30 property tax drive-thru service, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., will have some changes.
“Customers should arrive with their tax bill and check already written to be placed in the drive-thru drop box,” Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates said.
A receipt can be printed online.
Payment options include:
• Paying at SarasotaTaxCollector.com by 11:59 p.m. Monday; payment by eCheck has no fee. A paid receipt can be printed immediately.
• Paying by mail in an envelope postmarked by Monday sent to 101 S. Washington Blvd., Sarasota FL 34236, with check payable to Sarasota County Tax Collector.
• Paying via drive-thru on from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the Terrace Building, 101 S. Washington Blvd., Sarasota; the Mid-County Office, 6100 Sawyer Loop Road, Sarasota; or the Robert L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, Venice.
• Paying via dropbox, by depositing a check by 5 p.m., Monday, at any of the offices, or at North Port City Hall, in the utility payment drive-thru bypass lane.
The office also handles tourist and business taxes; motor vehicle, vessel and manufactured home titles and registration; driver licenses; disabled parking permits; and hunting and fishing licenses.
