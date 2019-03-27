Anyone who has done a little research, knows a customer or belongs to a paranormal group is aware a former owner apparently haunts the Pelican Alley restaurant by the bridge at Casey Key in Nokomis.
"A paranormal group came in and saw a face in the window," said Renee Adorna a co-owner. "It is said to be the original second owner Robert Arbuckle passed away the week the building was sold in the seventies when it was called The Admirals Wardrobe."
At least five paranormal investigation groups with all their equipment have attended Pelican Alley and everyone has felt a form of presence, some feeling he still owns it. The most recent group came in since the renovations were completed.
More than 20 years ago when Renee and Tommy Adorna acquired the restaurant with Robin and Charlotte Sweeney it resembled a ferry boat with a very old cool Florida charm having been built in 1903.
Hurricane Irma damaged the restaurant which closed for 18 months. The kitchen was underwater and had to be replaced. The damage was disastrous with the whole dining room covered completely with water and half-way up the walls.
It was taken down to the studs, all the dry wall and rotted wood was ripped out following the flooding. A surprise was to discover three ceiling windows, apparently covered completely for more than 70 years. Now open they are creating a much brighter interior in the dining room.
Opening recently with a brighter and cleaner appearance it has retained the old charm. The dining room has all new flooring including a glass panel enabling diners to see down into the water and several noise reducing panels have been added. The kitchen has state of the art new equipment.
At the full liquor bar with seating for 12 diners they serve local draft beers, wines and the original Guinness. A completely new bar top is a map of the whole intracoastal waterway in the original water colors designed by a local artist.
Renee's gift shop is the new addition replacing an original 4-seater bar built in 1981. Taking the wall out and opening it up with glass windows made room for a gift shop.
Completely renovated again it is as very attractive shop displaying Pelican Alley clothing, jewelry, candles and tambourines. As the Take Two duo, with her husband she sings there on Fridays and their trade mark is shaking the tambourines. "It is my mini Walt Disney World shop sell out all year," she said.
Diners have 88 seats inside and outside on the dock where they added benches down the whole length of the building. Menus offering steak, chicken, burgers, seafood, nachos, dynamite shrimp, seafood chowder, sandwiches and wraps have not changed. Except for adding Grade A beef and locally caught fish with daily specials.
They have a brick campaign for anyone to buy a $50 brick, put a message, names or business onto it and it will be carefully laid outside. It is a fundraiser helping with all the costs associated with the remodel.
Pelican Alley is historic waterfront dining, a family business with his son, niece, sister, niece's boyfriend and some long-time staff. It is open 7 days from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. with dinner starting at 4 p.m., call 941-786-3616.
