VENICE — PGT Innovations, a national manufacturer of premium windows, doors and garage doors, has announced executive promotions to support the company’s strategy to grow organically and through acquisitions.
PGT, located in Venice, is the largest private employer in Sarasota County.
“These leadership changes will help leverage our teams’ strengths across the entire organization while allowing us to streamline resources,” said Jeff Jackson, president and CEO of PGT Innovations. “As we’ve increased our total team to now include approximately 5,500 team members, these executive moves allow for a better span of control to manage strengths and support our growth as well as demonstrate the effectiveness of our succession planning process”.
The following changes were made:
Mike Wothe, promoted to Executive Vice President of Operations, reporting to Jeff Jackson.
Debbie LaPinska, promoted to Chief Customer Officer with responsibilities for sales and marketing, reporting to Jeff Jackson.
Rachel Evans, promoted to Senior Vice President of Human Resources, reporting to Jeff Jackson.
Bob Keller, promoted to Senior Vice President of Research & Development, Product Innovation and Technology, reporting to Jeff Jackson.
Eric Kowalewski, promoted to President of Operations – Southeast Region, reporting to Mike Wothe.
Mark Yeandle, promoted to President of Operations - Western Region, reporting to Mike Wothe.
Over the past several years, PGTI has acquired Western Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, Eco Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors and Martin Door.
