By ROGER BUTTON
Businews Columnist
Phelan Family Brands has acquired the Casey Key Marina with plans to open Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House at Casey Key.
It will be at 482 Blackburn Point Road, Osprey, next to the last swing bridge in Florida.
When it opens it will be the 20th location for the restaurant company, including Pinchers Crab Shack, 900 Venetia Bay Blvd. which opened about a year ago.
The new restaurant will offer an upgraded cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere.
The management team celebrated onsite recently. Grant Phelan, director, wanted to show them the location for their new restaurant, which will be accessible by land and water.
