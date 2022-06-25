VENICE — For R.G. “Kelly” Caldwell Jr. of Caldwell Trust Company, constantly growing in anything he does, whether it be for business, personal life or philanthropy, is important to who he is and what he fosters at his company.
“If you grow personally, then you will grow professionally and vice versa,” Caldwell said.
From chartering the company in 1993 with his father Roland Caldwell to moving into new offices in Venice and Sarasota over the past few years, Caldwell said the company continues to see growth as it approaches 30 years.
The company
After graduating from Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in electrical engineering, Caldwell said it was a “fluke” that he got into the business with his father.
In the late 1980s, Caldwell’s mother owned Keys Caldwell Property Management and his father had Caldwell Company, both in Venice.
Since Caldwell was rethinking what he wanted to do after graduating, he came back to Venice after deferring law school for a year.
“But I never really expected to be here forever,” he said.
He got bored after two weeks into his gap year, he said, and asked his father what it was he actually did.
From there, he started working with the Caldwell Company. However, their clients were starting to be bought by big banks and didn’t need their services anymore.
It was time to rethink the business strategy and Caldwell Trust Company was chartered in 1993 with original founders Roland Caldwell and Jack Meyerhoff.
“We were born out of bank mergers,” Caldwell said.
He said many clients wanted to keep the personal relationship that a trust company offered and were not keen on big banks.
“I want to know who is taking care of my family,” he said about what clients wanted.
With this value, they built the trust company up from infancy.
“I remember the first $100 million,” Caldwell said. “I was like, “Oh my gosh. We have a $100 million of somebody else’s money that we take care of.’”
The next milestones of the company went from managing $200 million to eventually around $1.5 billion where it is at today.
Because of the growth over the years, the company moved from the original building on Center Road to its current larger office built down the street. The company also just moved its Sarasota office to the newly renovated Cain/Wilson Building in downtown Sarasota.
“We have plans to just continue to grow,” Caldwell said.
With each big milestone, Caldwell wanted the company to continue growing for the better, which also meant himself.
“If I don’t grow as a CEO, how are we going to grow?” Caldwell said.
For this growth, he has been involved with Florida Bankers Association, Leadership Florida Class of 28, The Argus Foundation and Vistage.
While he is constantly professionally improving, he also makes time to be involved with the community.
Community involvement
“One of our company values is that our people are tied to the community,” Caldwell said.
Since Caldwell remains active in the community himself, he makes sure to foster that same sense of giving in his employees.
“We encourage that with time and we support what they do,” he said.
Giving back to the community has been important to Caldwell since the start of the company. He has been active with both Suncoast Foundation for Handicapped Children and Suncoast Charities for Children, which supports local nonprofits like The Haven, Loveland Center and Children First.
“He is very philanthropic and gives back to so many wonderful causes,” said Christine Robinson, the executive director of The Argus Foundation.
Robinson said Caldwell is always trying to better himself and was an “all-around great guy.”
Her family has known Caldwell and his family for years and their children played sports together growing up.
“He’s just a real pillar of our community,” Robinson said.
Apart from giving back and his work life, Caldwell lives in Venice with his wife and three sons.
Caldwell’s sons are following in his footsteps of attending Venice High, with two currently at the school and the youngest at Venice Middle School.
In between attending sporting events for his sons, Caldwell earned his pilot’s license during the pandemic. His two oldest followed in his footsteps and are also learning to fly.
“My wife was worried about one pilot and now she has three,” he joked.
With strong ties to Venice in everything he does, Caldwell could not be more proud to live and work here.
“The Venice community is special,” he said.
