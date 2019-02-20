Pinchers Crab Shack celebrates a successful first year in business by providing diners with a new addition. Their outside dining deck adjoining the bar providing seating for 60 diners seated at tables with umbrellas.
The restaurant opened a year ago as Pinchers 13th location at 900 Venetia Bay Boulevard just south of the northern junction of U.S. 41 Bypass and business. The Phelan family, Tony, his wife Kathleen and son Grant transformed the building changing the decor to Pinchers familiar colors to be a Crab Shack.
Adding pastels in pinks, greens, blues and yellows with Caribbean islands decor items collected by Tony Phelan. Coordinating for Venice diners the popular Pinchers Southwest Florida, Key West and Bahamas appearance.
“The deck provides our customer’s with views of the water fountain in the lake together with the natural landscaping of birds and alligators,” said owner Grant Phelan. “Venice has become an incredibly popular location and is one of the most beautiful places in Southwest Florida.”
The company have their own fishing fleet operating every day from Pine Island, fishing blue crabs, stone crabs and grouper. In their ‘picking house’ they hand pick blue crab to get meat for their crab cakes.
Family orientated they have specials for kids eating with parents and for diners preferring an alternative to fish they serve BBQ ribs, chicken wings and burgers. Happy hour is two for one drinks all day every day for draft beer, wine, house margaritas and well drinks.
Pinchers Crab Shack is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., call 941-485-9196.
