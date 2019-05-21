Scott Pinkerton, Managing Partner of Pinkerton Private Wealth in Venice has achieved a prestigious trifecta of awards this year. Named to The Financial Times 400 Top Advisors, Barron’s Top Advisors and the Forbes 2019 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors.
One of only 19 financial advisors in the state of Florida, Pinkerton was named to Financial Times’ annual list. He has been named to the Barron’s list more times in the past 11 years than any other financial advisor who applied on Florida’s west coast, from Tampa to Fort Myers. Additionally, he was the highest ranked advisor who was nominated for the Forbes list in both Sarasota or Manatee Counties.
Advisors are nominated and selected for these awards based on specific criteria. It includes industry experience, assets under management, revenue generated, growth rate of the firm, compliance records, and industry certifications. Investment performance is not a criterion.
“These awards are something we strive for every year and to earn all three is a testament to the hard work and professionalism our team demonstrates every day,” said Pinkerton. “While we are not in this business for recognition, it is extremely validating to see how successful we can be by always keeping our client’s best interest at the heart of what we do.”
Pinkerton holds professional designations including the Certified Financial Planner professional, Certified Investment Management Analyst and Certified Private Wealth Advisor.
