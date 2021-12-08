VENICE — A beachfront homeowner will have to find a new way to deal with trespassers now that the Planning Commission has rejected her request to allow a rope fence to remain in place.
Mary McKibben owns the property at 936 Sunset Drive. Just to the north of the property is a 10-foot strip of land for beach access owned by Gulf Shores Association Inc.
A decades-old wooden fence on McKibben’s property runs along the southern part of the access, past which people using it frequently cut across her land to get to the beach.
She put up a post-and-rope fence to stop them but did it without getting a permit or a variance, which is required because it’s seaward of the Gulf-Front Setback Line.
The matter ended up in front of the Commission because she applied for an after-the-fact variance.
The timing would be key to the Commission’s decision.
McKibben’s attorney, Patrick Seidensticker, argued that his client was entitled to protection against trespassers because of the risk to her property and potential legal liability. The fence also helped to protect the dune system, he said.
He noted that the wooden fence, which also extends past the Gulf-Front Setback Line, hadn’t been challenged, though it was added to the variance request. Also, he said, there are other posts scattered in the area past the line, as well as a fence to the south that goes beyond it.
Contributing to the problem, he said, is that the Association has put two concrete game tables, a bench and several chairs in the access area, requiring people using it to go onto McKibben’s property.
Association President Timothy Strelau said that a path worn across McKibben’s property by beachgoers has been used for more than 35 years, and when the McKibbens have complained about trespassers, they haven’t been able to identify them as members.
But it was member Gerald Horton who put his finger on the issue for the Commission: McKibben was asking for forgiveness instead of permission.
“If it’s not legal, it’s not legal, and that’s what we’re being asked today,” Commissioner Bill Willson said.
Commissioner Shaun Graser said it wasn’t a matter of denying McKibben’s right to protect her property, just of not letting her do it with an illegal fence.
A motion by Willson to approve a variance for the wooden fence but reject any other fencing passed 7-0.
Venice Pier Group Inc. fared better with its request for a variance for renovations at Sharky’s on the Pier.
Attorney Greg Roberts noted at the outset that “we’re asking for permission, not forgiveness.”
The entire restaurant complex is seaward of the Gulf-Front Setback Line, so construction requires a variance unless it can be done without altering the foundation.
Plans include renovating the patio dining area, which has a canvas roof, and installing a permanent roof; adding outdoor dining adjacent to it under a covered roof; and renovating the tiki bar. Staff determined that the work triggered the variance requirement.
Both the patio and the tiki bar, which are 30 or so years old, are deteriorating and could pose a safety hazard, Pier Group President Justin Pachota said.
The variance request and a request to extend its duration from 180 days to 365 days were approved unanimously.
The extra time is a cushion while approval from the state Department of Environmental Protection is in progress. The Sharky’s property is far west of the Coastal Construction Control Line, necessitating a DEP permit.
The video of the meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
