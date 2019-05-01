Since opening in 1960, Pop’s Sunset Grill at 112 Circuit Road, at Nokomis Beach by Casey Key Bridge has seen many changes. Today it offers seating for 275 diners and introduces the new attractive all-weather Tiki while retaining the original old Florida bar making it a popular fish restaurant along the Intracoastal Waterway.
“Unlike others who bought up property on the waterfront to build condos, we bought this to always keep it a restaurant and have no interest in changing it,” emphasized owner Joe Farrell, who with Kristen his wife lives on Casey Key.
Farrell grew up in St. Louis, graduating university with degrees in psychology and education and then taught high school for a year. During his career he has started more than 30 businesses including six deli and ice cream bars.
Moving to Casey Key, with partners he acquired the two adjoining restaurants, Pop’s and Urbancks. In 2001 they were combined as Pop’s Sunset Grill keeping the best menu items from both and today still offering the original ‘steam pots’ they had in the 1960’s.
For some time Urbancks stood idle until being torn down during remodeling in 2009 when they made major changes introducing their wood fired grill, going to all fresh fish. The courtyard was cleaned up and expanded, but always the old bar remained.
Remodeling continued in 2012 and again in 2016 when they upgraded the inside bar. Hurricane Irma came causing almost $10,000 damage and they were without power for a week forcing them to be closed 13 days.
“It was nowhere as bad as red tide when they were off 20,000 customers in a 3-month period,” said Farrell. “During that period, we spent six months building the new Tiki and, in the courtyard, tables under permanent ‘sails’ with 5 large firepit tables seating 10 people.”
Maintaining an outdoor environment, they built the 4,000 square foot Tiki hut on two levels designed to keep diners dry if it rained and shaded from the sun in summer tropical weather. Equipped with high-powered fans to drop temperature by 15 degrees and large heaters for when it gets cold.
It is not a sports bar, but at the bars there are 19 big TV’s combining with the waterfront dining.
Farrell said people come there because it is old Florida, they can still get the old fashion steam pot full of fish, corn on the cob and more. Daily they start the wood oven to cook the fresh fish coming in 6 days a week.
Their own burgers are made from scratch, and great ribs along with the typical old-style Florida fish plates. A major big hit added to the menu is their cheeseburger pizza flatbread and on the healthy side they include vegetarian and gluten free items.
Live music in both the ‘old Florida 1942 style bar’ with DJ or smaller groups, while in the Tiki is another band. Remaining a family place, it has a special Pops Bou-tiki gift shop which has become a major part of the restaurant with new items added almost every week.
Farrell proudly admits he owns a small winery in Napa Valley and he is the founder of Harbor Island Rum Company in Trinidad where they make Afrohead rum. It began making both rum and wine for their upscale hotel and restaurant in the Bahamas.
“We have the freshest fish and do slightly more volume during the day between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. then at night,” said Farrell. “Pop’s is a great daytime outside place where you watch the passing boats and dolphins.”
Although the new Tiki opened in January, a grand opening will be in May. They have 90 employees and it is a walk-in only restaurant, no reservations, but call ahead for parties of 8 or more. Open daily at 11 a.m. with last seating at 9 p.m. closing at 10 p.m. Call 941-488-3177.
Customers and visitors who remember the dolphin, Beggar which for more than 20 years entertained everyone in the Intracoastal at Casey Key bridge appreciate the special wood sculpture Farrell had made in his memory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.