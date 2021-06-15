Post-pandemic trend: Pop-up job fairs

NORTH PORT — Holly Shearer, human resources director for King Plastic Corp. — North Port's largest private employer — set up a folding table Thursday at its main office hoping to lure in job-seekers.
Shearer said she'd never sought applicants in such a way.
The company had posted entry-level jobs, a downstream technician position that starts at $15 an hour.
It’s tough finding workers, Shearer said — seemingly all employers are hiring, especially in that $15 range.
So, King Plastic after 53 years in Sarasota County held its first pop-up job fair June 10 and will hold another Thursday. Extending interview hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. is an even greater lure, she added.
“We’d love to have anybody who’s interested,” said Shearer, who had questionnaires and a follow-up brain-teaser with a measuring tape and a rectangle of half-inch plastic. “We’re willing to give anybody a shot,” she said.
King Plasti is in the same situation as other employers across the country. Job vacancies in March had soared nationally to about 15 million.
Many workers lost or quit their jobs as the pandemic began, some staying home with distance-learning children. Unemployment checks and other benefits from federal and state administrations assisted.
Lower-wage workers face a new crisis: affordable housing is evaporating in a super hot market.
Mel Thomas, North Port’s economic development director, said another dilemma is women are slower in seeking jobs or returning to an old one, as childcare is expensive.
PGT Innovations in Nokomis had offered signing bonuses, and others offer daycare or improved workplace environments, Thomas said.
She said employers are now recruiting teens, and scouting trade schools, “to do things we’ve never done before.”
Shearer had few people stopping by last week. But her hope was extended hours would help because “there’s always something good at King Plastic.”
King Plastic Corp. is at 1100 N. Toledo Blade Blvd., North Port. For more information, visit Indeed.com and the King Plastic website.
