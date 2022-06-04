VENICE — Kelly Borgia has been promoted at Gulf Coast Community Foundation, which also announced two new hires this week.

She left Asolo Repertory Theatre to join GCCF in 2018 as a philanthropic coordinator and administrator on the Philanthropy Services team and she has been promoted to Strategic Engagement manager.

“Kelly has contributed to our entire team, year after year, in meaningful and dynamic ways,” President/CEO Mark Pritchett said in a news release.

According to the release, Borgia will "work with all functional teams at Gulf Coast to create and execute impactful and meaningful engagement experiences." She'll also manage Gulf Coast’s Arts Appreciation and sponsorship grant programs.

“We also welcome Sasha Hausman Pyatte and Priscilla Boward to the team, as they embark on their new careers at Gulf Coast and share their talents with our donors,” Pritchett said in the release.


Sasha Hausman Pyatte, who most recently served as director of Advancement & Strategic Partnerships at the Van Wezel Foundation CFRE, joins Gulf Coast as a philanthropic adviser.

She has also served as executive director of the AdventHealth Zephyrhills and Dade City Foundation and the director of Philanthropy for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. She's a certified fundraising executive.

Boward joins Gulf Coast as a philanthropic administrator with experience in donor relations, volunteer coordination and communications. She will work with the Philanthropy Services team to assist donors in establishing relationships with Gulf Coast.

For more information about the foundation, visit GulfCoastCF.org.

