Wanting to help folks who are looking at future retirement houses in the Venice area is the purpose of new general manager Bill Williams at Real Property Management. The company has an office at 415 Commercial Court, Unit D, Jacaranda Blvd.
With the objective of assisting those people buy a property which they can lease out with the company. Managing it, Williams said the owners can pretty much pay their mortgage from the income and it is ready when they want to move in full-time.
“Instead of renting all the time, why not buy and let us rent it for you as an income property. We do it on an annual, monthly and weekly basis,” he said. “In essence we allow them to invest in the property and we take all the hassles out for them.”
Real Property Management takes all the stress out of home ownership by assisting the rental property owner get their rent paid on time.
Additionally, they do not want the problems of maintenance and issues from the tenants. They do not get the calls because the company gets them and takes care of problems.
For six years, Williams owned a company in Virginia Beach operating clean-out and preservation services so he is very aware of tenants and property management.
Covering Sarasota, Charlotte and Manatee counties, Real Property Management can be reached at 941-716-8488.
