SARASOTA — Larry R. Thompson, president of Ringling College of Art and Design, has been named one of the Top 500 Most Influential Business Leaders in Florida by Florida Trend.
The Florida 500 “highlights the 500 most influential executives in different economic sectors throughout the state.”
Listed in the education category, Florida Trend credits Thompson with moving Ringling College of Art and Design from “a nice little art school” to “one of the pre-eminent art and design colleges in the world.” The founding executive director of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland and president of Ringling College of Art and Design since 1999, Thompson has shepherded the institution through a period of sustained growth, from 800 students upon his arrival to a current student body of nearly 1680.
“I am honored to be in the company of so many visionary leaders in Florida Trend’s Florida 500,” Thompson said. “Florida Trend shows itself to be visionary by recognizing educators as influencers. As automation continues to impact the way we work and live, visionary educators will be crucial to ensuring we all have the skills, like creativity and innovative thinking that will be so necessary for future success.”
The full 2019 Florida 500 listing is available online at floridatrend500.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.