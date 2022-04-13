Matthew and Jessica Ritter

Matthew and Jessica Ritter have opened The Ritter Group, a boutique real estate firm.

VENICE — The husband-and-wife team of Matthew and Jessica Ritter have struck out on their own to open a real estate brokerage as The Ritter Group.

Their boutique firm is at 871 Venetia Bay Blvd., Suite 238, Venice. The phone number is 941-993-4076.

Formerly in environmental engineering, Matthew managed multi-million-dollar contracts in residential construction in the Washington, D.C., area before getting into real estate 12 years ago.

He first joined the Welsh Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group, which became Gulf Shores Realty ERA Powered, where he was a top producer and award-winning agent, according to a news release.


Jessica received her real estate license in 2014, bringing with her 18 years of experience in local government planning, development and community relations.

Together, they are nearing $100 million in area sales, the release states.

Hallmarks of their firm, the release states, are high professionalism, a customer-centric approach and intimate knowledge of the community.

They’ve been residents of Venice for 16 years.

Their goal, the release states, is “to be your real estate consultants for life, not just salespeople for one transaction.”

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments