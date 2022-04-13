Ritters launch boutique real estate firm STAFF REPORT Apr 13, 2022 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Matthew and Jessica Ritter have opened The Ritter Group, a boutique real estate firm. PHOTO PROVIDED VENICE — The husband-and-wife team of Matthew and Jessica Ritter have struck out on their own to open a real estate brokerage as The Ritter Group.Their boutique firm is at 871 Venetia Bay Blvd., Suite 238, Venice. The phone number is 941-993-4076.Formerly in environmental engineering, Matthew managed multi-million-dollar contracts in residential construction in the Washington, D.C., area before getting into real estate 12 years ago.He first joined the Welsh Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group, which became Gulf Shores Realty ERA Powered, where he was a top producer and award-winning agent, according to a news release. Jessica received her real estate license in 2014, bringing with her 18 years of experience in local government planning, development and community relations.Together, they are nearing $100 million in area sales, the release states.Hallmarks of their firm, the release states, are high professionalism, a customer-centric approach and intimate knowledge of the community.They’ve been residents of Venice for 16 years.Their goal, the release states, is “to be your real estate consultants for life, not just salespeople for one transaction.” Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Despite the diagnosis, he has not lost hope UPDATE: Man killed in scooter crash Cops: Man killed victim at ex-wife's home Suspect in 'heinous' killing deemed incompetent to stand trial Moody sues hospital districts, including Sarasota's, over opioid cases Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Despite the diagnosis, he has not lost hope UPDATE: Man killed in scooter crash Cops: Man killed victim at ex-wife's home Suspect in 'heinous' killing deemed incompetent to stand trial Moody sues hospital districts, including Sarasota's, over opioid cases Trending Now Despite the diagnosis, he has not lost hope UPDATE: Man killed in scooter crash Cops: Man killed victim at ex-wife's home Suspect in 'heinous' killing deemed incompetent to stand trial Moody sues hospital districts, including Sarasota's, over opioid cases Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
