Just when everyone thought the downtown historic district had returned to normality following the 10 months of construction, now has begun more demolition, delayed construction and renovation.
It began last month when a demolition crew arrived at 207 S. Tamiami Trail to tear down Gulf Oil Gas Station and adjoining Babes Plumbing bathroom showroom. Records indicate the building being demolished was constructed in 1951.
The whole lot has been cleared ready for redevelopment and rumors suggest it will be a new bank building, but until the formalities have been finalized the potential buyer cannot be identified confirmed Joe Dalton.
Babe Dalton opened the business as a plumbing shop 62 years ago on E. Miami Avenue and subsequently it divested into two separate entities, Babes Plumbing and Babe's Ace Hardware Store.
Pineapples coming down
It is ironic that across from the former Gulf Oil Gas Station on Miami Avenue East a demolition team are reducing the former Pineapples Island Grill at 133 Tamiami Trail to rubble and preparing the site for a rebuild. Current plans for Cassata Square include a freestanding 3,400 square feet bank with drive-through along with a mixed use building encompassing 6,000 square feet of first floor retail; six condominiums, four on second floor and two on third floor with a rooftop pool.
Originally at the location was the landmark restaurant formerly part of the Smithy's restaurant chain it suddenly closed in January 2004. Tom Carney leased the building to open Pineapples in 2009.
One of the larger restaurants in Venice it occupied 8,750 square feet and could cater to more than 720 diners. It closed in the summer of 2014 reopening in October as Classics Steakhouse & Island Grill but in less than a year it closed.
Island Plaza upgrade starts
The Venice Company have commenced an extensive exterior remodeling of Island Plaza, a gateway building to the downtown located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Venice Avenue and Business 41. Working with the City of Venice and general contractor J2 Solutions Inc, they will manage the upgrade project. It is scheduled for 17 weeks, assuming no weather delays. Much attention is being paid to managing the impact on businesses in the building as all will remain open throughout the project.
Island Plaza was built in the early 1980s by longtime Venice resident Dale K. Ehrhart. It was acquired in 1990 along with several other of his downtown commercial properties by The Venice Company.
