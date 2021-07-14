NORTH PORT — Angel Bartolotta took a seat on the stage at the new Rock Box Music School & Stage.
“It’s all about the experience,” he said. “People come here to experience the music.”
The Rock Box offers lessons, concerts and other events. Bartolotta and his wife, Sally, started the business in 2016 on Tamiami Trail.
Last week, they opened at a new location on Toledo Blade Boulevard.
Angel Bartolotta started playing the drums when he was 12.
“I joined my first band when I was 13 — music is my passion,” he said.
The musician grew up in North Port and has played drums professionally for many bands around the nation.
He was with the band, Dope, and toured with them for seven years and recorded drums on their “No Regrets” album which debuted at No. 88 in the Billboard Top 200.
He and his wife are in the band TeamCybergeist.
Angel Bartolotta has been teaching drums for more than 20 years. It’s something he did between tours and studio sessions.
At The Rock Box, students have a chance do live recordings and perform on stage.
“We give our students the tools not only to learn how to play an instrument, but also to take those skills and perform live on stage and track their original music in our studio.”
Angel Bartolotta also teaches online music classes from his home.
“That really saved us during COVID,” Angel Bartolotta said. “It saved us and all our teachers. We have students taking lessons in Canada, France and all around the world. Emanne Beasha (North Port’s “America’s Got Talent” star) takes ukulele lessons with us.”
More than 200 students take classes at The Rock Box each week.
Special needs students also take lessons. Instructors offer music therapy lessons in audio-sensitive studios.
If you’re a music instructor looking for work, call 941-200-2163.
Sally Bartolotta is also a certified yoga instructor and will be offering yoga classes in one of the studios starting later this month.
The Rock Box Music School and Stage is at 1123 N. Toledo Blade Blvd., North Port. The business is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. July 16. There will be live music, food and music teachers will be available to discuss lessons.
For more information, visit www.rockboxmusicschool.com.
