The blue tarp along U.S. 41 just north of Pincher’s Restaurant and the junction of the KMI North Venice Bridge indicates infrastructure work has begun on the future Heartis Venice. A large Assisted Living Facility with Memory Care services on 6 acres at 1199 S. Tamiami Trail alongside Roberts Bay.
Plans indicate Heartis Venice will be 69,100 square feet building with height up to 44 feet and two accesses to the U.S. 41
It will have a total of 215 beds with the majority of rooms facing U.S.41. There will be 111 bedrooms with kitchens, 85 bedrooms without kitchens and 19 bedrooms for Memory Care. Amenities include home-cooked meals and multiple dining options. On-site amenities to include pocket parks and a swimming pool.
Easter Egg Hunt
Nokomis East Association annual Easter Egg Hunt with cookies and juice box is on Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m. at Nokomis Community Center, 234 Nippino Trail for toddlers through 10 years.
Hurricane Expo 2019
A two-day event at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S. prior to the hurricane season from June 1 through November 30. Sponsored by the City of Venice and the Venice Gondolier Sun it runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 26 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27. Admission is free.
Speakers include from Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey, Police Lt. Andy Leisenring and City Engineer Kathleen Weeden; from Sarasota County Emergency Management, the Sheriff’s Office and Red Cross with ABC-7 meteorologist Bob Harrigan. Full details in the Venice Gondolier Sun and at www.facebook.com/HurricaneExpoVeniceFL.
Goodwill’s 2019 Board Directors
Goodwill Manasota is pleased to announce its 2019-2020 Board of Directors. Brad West of PGT Innovations is the new board chair. New to the board this year is Matt Nessetti who joins directors Peter Crowley (Emeritus), Debbie Douglas, Rae Dowling, Rod Hollingsworth, Sandy Kirkpatrick, Jacqueline Moore, Allen Weinstein and Richard Wharton. Coming off the board are Steve Boone and Rob Morris.
New hospital oncology tower
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System celebrated another construction milestone on Tuesday April 16. The groundbreaking of the hospital’s new oncology tower to be the heart of SMH’s evolving Cancer Institute.
When complete in 2021, it will be part of an expanding center of excellence bringing together the best doctors, the latest research, the most advanced treatments and a lifetime of support and follow up care for cancer patients.
Helping babies born into poverty
For the First 1,000 Days Sarasota County, Patient Navigator Pilot Program, Sarasota Memorial Hospital has hired Dr. Chelsea Arnold as program coordinator and Ms. Chanel Roberts as patient navigator.
A partner-led coalition of healthcare program dedicated to helping mothers who received little to no prenatal care during pregnancy and young children.
The First 1,000 Days partners to build a more navigable system of care and better connect families, particularly the 52 percent of babies in Sarasota County born into poverty, to available community resources. A fully funded three-year pilot initiative by Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation.
Editor's note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
