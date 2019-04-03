It’s National Library Week April 8 to 13, and time to visit the new Friends Bookstore for a sale on Mass Market Paperback books to get buy one, get one free On Wednesday, April 13 at 10 a.m. in the Friends Bookstore at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library at 300, Nokomis Avenue South.
Opportunities for volunteers for the many special jobs in the bookstore, including, clerk, shelvers, filers, homebound delivery, book appraisal, book donation, book display and more, apply online at home or at the library.
New board memberDaniel M. Carter has joined Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast Corporate Board of Directors. With more than 40 years of wealth management and retirement planning experience Carter founded Retirement Planning Associates, Inc. in 1967 which merged with CCR Wealth Management in 2005.
He has a Bachelor of Science degree from Long Island University and received training from the Life Insurance Marketing Institute of Purdue University earning his Chartered Life Underwriter Degree from the American College.
He was chairman of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeastern Connecticut and has served as first vice president of Temple Emanu-El of Sarasota and participates in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast program.
Fossil festival expected to bring many collectors to VeniceRated as the Sharks Tooth capital of the world, Venice hosts the annual number one fossil festival on Friday-Sunday April 12 to 14. Taking place at the Venice Airport Festival Grounds, 610 E. Airport Avenue it brings together collectors and global visitors.
Vendors will display and sell fossils and shark’s teeth collected locally and along the Gulf of Mexico in Florida. The event features artists, live music, great food and drinks, kids’ games and fun with all proceeds benefiting the Special Olympics Florida of Sarasota County.
With live local bands entertaining daily the festival starts on Friday evening from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. with the Gator Creek Band. Kicking off the festival and getting everyone dancing this local Florida-based fun-lovin’ 5-piece country music band features award-winning female vocalist Heather Frank.
Festival is open Friday 4 p.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tickets $5 at door, 12 and under free, no pets, free parking.
Rockin’ Nights downtownCiao Gelato at 317A W. Venice Avenue and popular musician George Byrne are partnering to bring “Simply the Best” gelato and music to Downtown Venice on Thursday, April 11 from 5 p.m. until closing. All tips and donations collected matched by Ciao Gelato to benefit Children First.
Annual walkUnited Way of South Sarasota County holds its 13th Annual Community Walk on Friday, April 6 at Island Walk Event Center, West Villages, 13605 Tantino Blvd, Venice. Registration 9 a.m., Walk and Health Fair 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Awards, pictures and food 11 a.m-noon. Call the United Way SSC office for more information at 941-484-4811. Walkers can join the Family Promise SSC Walk team and half of the funds they raise will go to FPSSC.
Spring ConcertVenice Community Orchestra Spring Concert is Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. at Venice Presbyterian Church, 525 The Rialto. Freewill offering to benefit the Family Promise ministry for needy families of South Sarasota County. See VeniceCommunity Orchestra.com.
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
