Bulgarian Delian Zeafirov is busy renovating the former Nokomis Crabhouse & Seafood Restaurant at 920 Tamiami Trail in Nokomis across from Captain Eddies Seafood Restaurant and hiring staff.
Currently un-named, he is discussing ideas and hopes to open in 3 weeks with 40 seats for inside dining and eventually will build an Alfresco outside dining area. At the moment he is cleaning and freshening it up, painting throughout and replacing ceiling tiles.
More details will follow but he emphasized basically it will be a place where you can bring a date and not break the bank. With affordable pricing he will offer specials for parents to pick-up and go.
Serving a Mediterranean diet healthy eating plan based on typical foods and recipes to include Greek, Turkish, Lebanese, Syrian and Egyptian staple multi-cultural food. More details will follow to include Kebabs, lasagna, lamb, chicken, beef and salmon.
New build at Nokomis Center
In response to numerous inquiries about the construction on U.S. 41 in Nokomis at the same location as the recently opened Burger King it will be another dentists practice coming to this area.
A national group, Heartland Dental will occupy the building which is an outparcel at the southern end of this new developing Nokomis Center. The company has begun recruiting staff for the new surgery and support offices.
Health, wellness, screening and more
Participate in the Wellness Health Fair sponsored by Village on the Isle at Grace United Methodist church TFEC Hall, 400 Field Avenue. On Thursday, March 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., it features more than 50 vendors, health screenings, food samplings, chef demonstrations, prize drawing, live music and dancing.
New robotic bronchoscopy
Sarasota Memorial introduces the next evolution in lung cancer detection, the robotic bronchoscopy system that is helping doctors safely perform minimally invasive biopsies for lung cancer.
Sarasota Memorial interventional pulmonologist Joseph Seaman, MD, and thoracic surgeon Paul Chomiak, MD, will manage the high-tech robot which helps them search distant and delicate branches of the lung and safely obtain tissue samples for biopsy. The hospital is one of just 10 hospitals in the nation chosen to deploy Auris Health’s Monarch Platform this year to diagnose lung cancer at earlier, more treatable stages.
Kids fishathon
Kiwanis Club of Venice holds their annual Fishathon at Lake Osprey in Oscar Scherer Park on Saturday, April 6 from 8 a.m. to noon. Free entry to the park, bait provided by Kiwanis, tackle provided by Florida Fish & Wildlife, prizes and hotdogs. Open to all kids 5 to 12 years and parents, call 941-483-5956.
Rockin’ Nights downtown
Ciao Gelato at 317A W. Venice Avenue and popular musician George Byrne are partnering again to bring “Simply the Best” gelato and music to Downtown Venice. Next monthly ‘Rockin’ Nights’ takes place on Thursday, April 11 from 5 p.m. untill closing. All tips and donations collected will be matched by Ciao Gelato to benefit Family Promise of South Sarasota County.
USAF Thunderbirds coming
USAF Thunderbirds will perform during the Florida International Air Show at Punta Gorda Airport taking place on Friday through Sunday November 1-3. Friday evening show features aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. USAF Thunderbirds will Perform Saturday and Sunday only.
Editor's note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
