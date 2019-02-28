In recent months two of the expanding number of assisted living facilities in Venice have experienced changes in ownership. Elm Croft Bell Vita at 1420 East Venice Ave., built in 1988 operating under the ownership of S-H Thirty-Five Propco-Bella Vita LLC was acquired for $17,740,700 by Bishop Venice Owner LLC. c/o Apollo Global Management of New York.
Sterling House of Venice at 1200 Avenida Del Circo built in 1997 on the Island of Venice was sold for $9,636,500 by AHC Sterling House of Venice LLC to American Eagle Venice Island LLC of Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Both locations are part of Brookdale Senior Living who operate 87 memory care facilities.
Public safety dayCity of Venice second annual Public Safety Day event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., inside and outside. Fun and free for the whole family it will include: Fire, Police, Forestry, FWC, FPL and other first responder vehicles that children can sit in and learn about.
Demonstrations every half-hour: 10:30 a.m. ladder truck aerial; 11:30 a.m. Sarasota County Sheriff’s search and rescue; 12:30 p.m. Bayflite helicopter; 1:30 p.m. Venice Police K-9, all demos subject to change. Photo ID cards for kids, hot dogs and snacks, hands-on activities, bounce houses, balloons and giveaways. Call 941-486-2626.
Non-public animal servicesCoastal Veterinary Surgical Specialists at 665 S. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis opened last week. It does not accept work from the public, only referrals from veterinary offices.
Nautical swap meet and open houseSouth Venice Yacht Club invites everyone to clean out their nautical gear and be ready to sell, swap, donate or buy. They accept kayaks, small boats, electronics, fishing gear, boating accessories and more.
Come and check out the club where there will be food and entertainment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at 4425 Yacht Club Drive in South Venice.
Lagers for labsThe Labrador Retriever Rescue of Florida holds a fundraiser on Saturday March 16, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the British Open Pub, 367 Jacaranda Blvd. Tickets for adults include a beer ticket, online at www.lrrof.org/lagersforlabs At door Adults $30, 13 to 20 years $20 and children under 10, $15.
Live music by Andy Browne and Friends, astrology and palm readings for donation, a silent auction, basket raffle and 50/50.
Bingo at the BoardCome yell BINGO, Wednesday, March 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Venice Area Board of Realtors, 680 Substation Road, first game at 6 p.m. Tickets to be purchased in advance at the board office, $25, cash or check, no reservations or admittance under 18.
Ticket includes food, beer and wine. Add-ons available for purchase, proceeds benefit VABR Community Chest distributed to local charities annually.
Friendly Landscaping presentationThere is another Florida Friendly Landscaping Program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 4 at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dr. Pat Williams and Wilma Holley explain the principles behind a great Florida landscape. A free public presentation with informational handouts, part of City Council’s directive to develop an educational program for citizens on fertilizer usage, effects, and reduction methods.
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
