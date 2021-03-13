SARASOTA — Sarasota Architectural Foundation and the Center for Architecture Sarasota have merged
“I am thrilled to be sharing news of extraordinary changes that are taking place for our organization,” SAF leader Anne Davis said in a news release. “SAF and CFAS (Center for Architecture Sarasota) have committed to come together as one organization under one name, one board and one mission, led by Anne-Marie Russell as Executive Director. We are very excited about the promise the future holds.”
“The new entity, to be called ‘Architecture Sarasota,’ will retain the shared mission of SAF and CFAS, stewarding the legacy of the Sarasota School of Architecture as a point of departure for exploring ‘good design’ globally to the present day,” Russell said. “Board members have for some time discussed what a natural fit it would be for our two organizations to come together.”
Russell is known through her work at the Sarasota Art Museum. The museum has been a multi-year educational partner to SAF’s SarasotaMOD Weekend. Russell amplified the impact of the 2020 MOD, which honored Carl Abbott, by opening the museum’s own Carl Abbott exhibition on that same weekend.
“Sarasota’s architectural legacy has been championed by SAF and CFAS separately, achieving incredible interest and success,” CFAS Board Chair Ryan Perrone said. “Together, Architecture Sarasota, under the leadership of Anne-Marie, will exponentially magnify our impact to our community.”
There will be a period in which SAF and CFAS will work together to transition the two organizations into one. During that time, already-scheduled programming will continue. When the transition is complete, members of each organization will become members of Architecture Sarasota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.