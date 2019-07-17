Businews introduces a new format, following on the redesign of the paper.
RESTAURANTS
Farewell, Saltwater Café
This week contractors were busy emptying the premises of the former Saltwater Café, 1071 Tamiami Trail, in the Venice Village Shoppes.
It was an iconic restaurant for tourists and residents until suddenly closing about 12 months ago.
According to workers, a contractor will be tearing down the building in the coming weeks.
Café closed
The Vrugic family, originally from Chicago, Illinois, opened Coffee Breeze, 997-A North Tamiami Trail, near the Saltwater Café, about 15 months ago. Now closed, it had brought drive-through service new instant services to Nokomis Village Shoppes, with online, call-in and pick-ups for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Mediterranean menu
Thracian Mediterranean Grill has opened at 920 North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. It offers a European-style kebab menu with Mediterranean items.
BUSINESS
Learn more about No. 1 economic resource
John McCarthy, Jon Thaxton and Steve Suau were part of a panel of experts at the recent Sarasota County Water Quality Summit. With deep local roots, they possess tremendous knowledge on the history of Sarasota County water quality.
They will summarize and share their thoughts from the Summit and how it applies to our community at a Water Quality Symposium on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 6:30 p.m., presented by the Nokomis Area Civic Association.
Water is a major aspect of all parts of life in South County, so any threat to it has broad implications.
In recent weeks an Ellenton woman died of an infection caused by flesh-eating bacteria from waters off Anna Maria Island and two more persons developed similar symptoms after swimming at Siesta Key Beach and Turtle Beach.
The symposium will be at the Nokomis Community Center, 234 East Nippino Trail, Nokomis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the NACA general meeting at 7 p.m., followed by the symposium. It is free and the public is invited.
Verizon store crosses the road
After several months’ wait, the sales team has moved into the new Verizon store at the junction of U.S. 41 and Laurel Road, next to Walgreens. They had been operating from a location near Publix in Venice Village Shoppes.
ENTERTAINMENT
Downtown roadwork video
For a fast, interesting aerial view of the almost 12 months of the Downtown Venice Beautification Project, watch the drone video by Quality Enterprises USA for CDM Smith, which provided construction engineering inspection services. It concentrates on the project area, showing downtown before, during and after construction by. It can be viewed at: YouTu.be/MdmJ6GFSx0k.
EVENTS
Biggest summer shopping event this week
Bring the family to the 10th annual Christmas in July shopping extravaganza on the island avenues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20.
The avenues will be the bargain center of the year as stores reduce their spring and summer inventories and introduce new fall 2019 designs.
Everything from shoes to boots, dresses to suits, bathing costumes, gifts and much, much more will be on sale.
Take the free trolley as you shop, and enjoy sumptuous food between store visits. Bring the family to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus riding the trolley and dining downtown.
This week at the Park
Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 21, is the CoolToday Park Girls Baseball Camp. It celebrates the newly created American Girls Baseball (AGB) organization, an affiliate of the legendary All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Players Association.
For more information, contact Sue Zipay at 941-475-4489 or suezip2@verizon.net.
Coffee and Cars
Saturday, July 20, from 8 to 11 a.m., is the CoolToday Park West Villages Coffee and Cars event held in the red (main) parking lot, open to the public.
Check out classic cars on display and share a cup of coffee with neighbors at this fun, free social event for all ages.
Air show news
Entertaining visitors at the Florida International Air Show, at the Punta Gorda Airport Nov. 1-3 will be the Dash Aerosports L-39 piloted by Scott Farnsworth.
Using 360-degree camera technology and VR goggles, spectators experience everything but the G forces when strapped into the Dash virtual reality simulator.
Patty Wagstaff, one of the world’s top airshow pilots, a six-time member of the U.S. Aerobatic Team and winner of gold, silver and bronze medals in Olympic-level international aerobatic competition, flies thrilling, low-level aerobatic demonstrations before millions of people each year.
Third-generation pilot Matt Younkin, considered to be one of the greatest airshow pilots of all time, will be displaying his kills. He’s the grandson of Jim Younkin, who designed the Century and Trutrak autopilot and was famous for his antique aircraft restorations.
COMING
New dentist office opening
Scheduled to open next month is Heartland Dental on North Tamiami Trail, next to Burger King, which also opened recently in Nokomis Center just north of Bank of America.
SPECIALS
10 for 10 deal
Help fight hunger by donating 10 cans of nonperishable food for All Faiths Food Bank and receive $10 off a pair of shoes at Dick’s Shoes of Venice, 251 W. Venice Ave., through September.
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send news of your business opening, expansion, relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
