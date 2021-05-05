VENICE — State College of Florida is hosting a virtual workshop Friday to educate leadership professionals and hone their skills.
That takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday on Zoom.
Registration for that is available online at SCF.edu/CCDenroll.
“The Leadership Boot Camp will be facilitated by Doug Van Dyke, CEO of management consulting firm Leadership Simplified,” it said in a news release. “Through a variety of workshops and presentations, participants will learn how to enhance their leadership skills, expand communication techniques, manage time and meetings more effectively, and more.”
Cost is $249 per person.
SCF is also offering an accelerated human resources management certificate.
“Small businesses in the Suncoast region without a formal Human Resources department or those interested in a career in HR can take advantage of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota’s HR Management Certificate Program,” it said.
According to the news release, the eight-week evening course runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays starting May 26 and running through July 14.
“The program will address topics such as talent acquisition, performance appraisals, discipline, HR law, benefits and managing virtual work teams,” it said.
Anyone interested in either program can register at SCF.edu/CCDenroll.
For more information, visit the website at SCF.edu/CCDenroll or contact Lee Kotwicki by calling 941-363-7218 or by email at KotwicL@SCF.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.