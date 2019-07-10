VNseaside071019.jpg

RENDERING PROVIDED

A rendering of Seaside Springs Retirement Community, the new resort lifestyle community coming to Osprey in 2021.

By ROGER BUTTON

Businews Columnist

The latest development company to introduce the new style all-inclusive rental communities for adults 55 and over has begun infrastructure construction in Osprey. Being close to Casey Key it is appropriately named Seaside Springs Retirement Community at 1301 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey across from the Publix at the Shops at Casey Key.

Designed and promoted as a “luxurious, all-inclusive resort-style community that will provide the comfort and convenience of modern day living without the hassle of upkeep. Everything is included with one monthly cost, and there is no buy-in fee or long-term lease.”

Seaside Springs is an independent living community offering “luxurious apartment homes in a safe setting.” Many aspects of maintaining a home are included, all utilities, cable, internet and telephone, dining options of sit-down table service, casual dining and room service.

All-inclusive amenities include “live-In managers, a signature freedom dining program, fresh chef-prepared meals daily, on-site health care partners and a 24-hour emergency alert system. Additional features include concierge and valet, a wellness and fitness center.”

In total there will be 130 apartments and 128 will be rented. They will hold one for the Community’s Live-In Manager couple and the other as a Hospitality Suite, for their travel program guests. The apartments will be in various floor plans as studios of one, two, and three bedrooms with designer apartment kitchens.

Monthly rentals will range from $3,150 to $5,200 with $100 for a garage or $50 for a carport. More details available from the Seaside Springs Team at 941-441-4200.

