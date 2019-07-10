By ROGER BUTTON
Businews Columnist
The latest development company to introduce the new style all-inclusive rental communities for adults 55 and over has begun infrastructure construction in Osprey. Being close to Casey Key it is appropriately named Seaside Springs Retirement Community at 1301 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey across from the Publix at the Shops at Casey Key.
Designed and promoted as a “luxurious, all-inclusive resort-style community that will provide the comfort and convenience of modern day living without the hassle of upkeep. Everything is included with one monthly cost, and there is no buy-in fee or long-term lease.”
Seaside Springs is an independent living community offering “luxurious apartment homes in a safe setting.” Many aspects of maintaining a home are included, all utilities, cable, internet and telephone, dining options of sit-down table service, casual dining and room service.
All-inclusive amenities include “live-In managers, a signature freedom dining program, fresh chef-prepared meals daily, on-site health care partners and a 24-hour emergency alert system. Additional features include concierge and valet, a wellness and fitness center.”
In total there will be 130 apartments and 128 will be rented. They will hold one for the Community’s Live-In Manager couple and the other as a Hospitality Suite, for their travel program guests. The apartments will be in various floor plans as studios of one, two, and three bedrooms with designer apartment kitchens.
Monthly rentals will range from $3,150 to $5,200 with $100 for a garage or $50 for a carport. More details available from the Seaside Springs Team at 941-441-4200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.