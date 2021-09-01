OSPREY — Tracy and Steve Ruhl, live-in managers of the newly constructed Seaside Springs Retirement Community, will host a grand opening from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

The grand opening will allow the public to:

• Tour model apartments and the community

• Meet the team, including the executive chef, lifestyle director, and concierges

• View floor plans

• Sample hors-d’oeuvres, dessert bar, and a meat carving station

• Learn about Grand Opening specials

Seaside Springs is a portfolio community of Resort Lifestyle Communities, which offers an all-inclusive experience for studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments.


The rent includes:

• Chef-prepared meals — always fresh, with flexible dining hours

• A range of entertainment options with a full calendar of activities

• On-site staff and a 24-hour emergency call system

• Scheduled transportation and valet parking

150-seat theater

• No buy-in fees or long-term leases (month-to-month rent)

For more information about Seaside Springs, call 941-800-1448 or visit: SeasideSpringsRetirement.com

