STAFF REPORT Sep 1, 2021 11 hrs ago

OSPREY — Tracy and Steve Ruhl, live-in managers of the newly constructed Seaside Springs Retirement Community, will host a grand opening from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.The grand opening will allow the public to:• Tour model apartments and the community• Meet the team, including the executive chef, lifestyle director, and concierges• View floor plans• Sample hors-d'oeuvres, dessert bar, and a meat carving station• Learn about Grand Opening specialsSeaside Springs is a portfolio community of Resort Lifestyle Communities, which offers an all-inclusive experience for studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments.The rent includes:• Chef-prepared meals — always fresh, with flexible dining hours• A range of entertainment options with a full calendar of activities• On-site staff and a 24-hour emergency call system• Scheduled transportation and valet parking150-seat theater• No buy-in fees or long-term leases (month-to-month rent)For more information about Seaside Springs, call 941-800-1448 or visit: SeasideSpringsRetirement.com
