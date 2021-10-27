VENICE -- ServisFirst Bank recently announced the promotions of key Venice employees, including Joe Cataldo to vice president, business banker; Suzanne Johnson to assistant vice president, branch manager; and Rob Rowe to assistant branch manager, commercial support officer.
“The Venice team has had a successful first year,” said Brent Dykstra, a ServisFirst Bank Venice community executive. “We have enjoyed working with the Venice community and surrounding areas. Congratulations to Joe, Suzanne and Rob on their well-deserved promotions.”
Cataldo has been with ServisFirst Bank Venice as vice president, branch manager since October 2020. Before starting with ServisFirst Bank, Cataldo spent 14 years in retail banking throughout the Venice/Englewood area.
Cataldo has expertise in customer experience management, leadership and coaching, and maintains strong business partnerships within the community.
Johnson has been with ServisFirst Bank Venice since October 2020. She brings over 40 years of banking experience within the Venice community.
Johnson has had extensive training in retail deposit management, as well as experience in retail lending services.
Rowe has been with ServisFirst Bank as Commercial Support Officer/CSR/Teller since October 2020. He has spent the past 15 years working in retail with Publix Supermarkets.
