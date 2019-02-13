Our final guide to the anticipated growth of businesses in the Venice area in this new year.
One of the fastest developments in Venice is the Galleria Plaza with the movie theaters on U.S. 41 in South Venice. It has seen a sudden growth of new businesses since Metro Diner opened last year. 2019 will bring more new retail tenants and further enhancements to the plaza.
A new fashion with art store is coming to downtown on Venice Avenue. Anchor Realty of the Gulf Coast has opened a new office on Nassau Street S. Created by the owners of the adjoining almost 40-year-old SunBug store is their Twist Boutique bringing its own style of fashions to Venice.
Sam Both has opened the “Your CBD” store in Nokomis and in South Venice Dr. Peggy Benzing has opened a Liberate Physician Center and Cannabis Clinic in the Taylor Chiropractor Building.
Express Car Wash is planning a location on U.S. 41 in Nokomis and Coastal Veterinary has opened an office across from Kiles Hardware store on U.S. 41 in Nokomis.
Along E. Venice Avenue in the Villa Venezia Plaza near Valenti’s Allegro Bistro is a new family sub and salad location, Sharks Bite Deli has opened.
With the 30-year-old building torn down last year customers will have a completely new Venice Furniture Warehouse at 550 South Seaboard Ave., opening in May or June.
With the Cassata Miller development for workforce housing on public land sites in the Seaboard area at the proposal stage with Venice City Council there is a chance it could move forward during 2019.
Looking at business it would be foolish not to highlight the labor shortage in almost every facet of manufacturing, retail, restaurant and local government. As more and younger retirees settle in the sunshine state a percentage of those will benefit from this problem by pursuing a new career by reducing the hours on the golf course.
Every year there appears to be a sudden growth trend for business development in specific spheres. In past years it was the growth of nail salons, then fitness centers, veterinarians and pet stores.
My guess for the trend for 2019 is the fast growth of dental services, CBD stores, medical support clinics and specialist dispensary’s.
Coming next is my annual research and update of restaurants in the Venice area. Listings of those most recent openings; those closed in 2018; new owners and how many choices you have for breakfast, lunch, dinner, fast food, take-out and more.
