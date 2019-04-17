With the founding principle ‘We Care for Your Loved One Like Family’, Sisters for Seniors In-home Senior Care were recently recognized with the 2018 Score Southwest Florida Business of the Year award. It followed their company being voted 2018 Small Business of the Year by Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
Owners Stephanie Steffens and Stacey Kroll attribute their success to their Score mentor through the Venice Chamber of Commerce and their business model. They match their staff to the client and laser focus on making each client and staff experience better.
“Our business would not be the caliber it is today without the mentorship we receive from Pat Loftus of Score with whom we have worked since 2016,” said Steffens.
Sisters For Seniors at 130 Shamrock Blvd. is a family owned and operated business providing in-home companion and homemaker services for seniors. At the end of 2018, they had 28 part-time employees and achieved their year-end goals for sustainable, profitable business growth by doubling client service hours over prior year with strong client satisfaction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.