By ROGER BUTTON
Businews Columnist
In the past few weeks construction crews have cleared the site of the future Sheriff’s Support Facility in North Venice. An official groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. on Monday July 8.
It is located at 1605 Honore Avenue, a short distance north of the Laurel and Pinebrook Roads traffic signal. The front of the facility will be set back from Honore Avenue, allowing for a heavy vegetative buffer of trees.
When completed in the fall of 2020 the main 42,650-square-foot building will include twelve maintenance bays, six radio shop bays, administrative areas, and a combination training/breakroom. It is designed to withstand wind speeds of 160 mph.
The 13,764-square-foot, fully-enclosed, ancillary vehicle storage building will be used to store specialty vehicles. The 11,551- square-foot property storage area will be enclosed by chain-link fencing and covered by a metal roof.
In the event of a power outage, the emergency generator will support the buildings and fuel island.
To control and minimize the facility’s visual impact, the north and west project site boundaries will feature an 8-foot ornamental precast wall, softened by significant plantings of trees and shrubs.
This project is poised to receive Two Green Globes by the Green Building Initiative, upon its completion in fall 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.