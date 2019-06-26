By ROGER BUTTON

Businews Columnist

In the past few weeks construction crews have cleared the site of the future Sheriff’s Support Facility in North Venice. An official groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. on Monday July 8.

It is located at 1605 Honore Avenue, a short distance north of the Laurel and Pinebrook Roads traffic signal. The front of the facility will be set back from Honore Avenue, allowing for a heavy vegetative buffer of trees.

When completed in the fall of 2020 the main 42,650-square-foot building will include twelve maintenance bays, six radio shop bays, administrative areas, and a combination training/breakroom. It is designed to withstand wind speeds of 160 mph.

The 13,764-square-foot, fully-enclosed, ancillary vehicle storage building will be used to store specialty vehicles. The 11,551- square-foot property storage area will be enclosed by chain-link fencing and covered by a metal roof.

In the event of a power outage, the emergency generator will support the buildings and fuel island.

To control and minimize the facility’s visual impact, the north and west project site boundaries will feature an 8-foot ornamental precast wall, softened by significant plantings of trees and shrubs.

This project is poised to receive Two Green Globes by the Green Building Initiative, upon its completion in fall 2020.

