Contractors have begun clearing the trees and vegetation along Laurel Road at the approach to the Interstate 75 interchange in North Venice. It will be the location for the first full service hospital to be built since January 1995 when the newly constructed Doctors Hospital of Sarasota opened.
It will be the $225 million hospital campus anchored by Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Expected to be completed and accepting the first patients in late 2021 or 2022.
The 65-acre site is bordered by Pinebrook Road, Laurel Road and Interstate 75.
New inter-library lending service
Sarasota County library cardholders will be able to borrow items through a statewide inter-library loan program starting Friday, March 15. The program called "Tipasa," allows patrons to search, request and borrow print materials and digital journal articles from libraries around the state.
Sarabeth Kalajian, director of Libraries and Historical Resources said, "This service will be particularly helpful to patrons seeking information from specialized or out-of-print sources."
Cardholders set up an account, search resources, and request items from their own computers or devices. Those items will be delivered to the libraries for patron’s pick-up. For more information, call 941-861-5000.
Pinkerton in the top 10
Scott Pinkerton, managing partner of Pinkerton Private Wealth in Sarasota County, has been named to Forbes’s 2019 list of “Best in State Wealth Advisors.” Ranked number 10 out of 123 in the north Florida region, he is also the highest ranked advisor nominated for the list in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
Of the 29,334 nominations for the Forbes list, 3,000 were selected from throughout the U.S. Pinkerton is a Certified Financial Planner, Certified Investment Management Analyst and Certified Private Wealth Advisor and for the past 10 years has been listed by Barron’s as one of its top 1,200 Financial Advisors in the U.S.
Local family’s MS award
The Barancik Prize for Innovation in Multiple Sclerosis Research was recently awarded to University of California professor Katerina Akassoglou, Ph.D. for her work understanding the origins of nerve damage in MS and identifying potential therapies to prevent it.
The prize by the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation of Sarasota County inspires original ideas in stopping the disease. Akassoglou is the sixth recipient of this annual $100,000 award.
The Barancik family support efforts to end MS, because a loved one was afflicted with the condition. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 50, and it affects women three times more often than men.
Celebration Walk in the Park
Enjoy a 1.5 mile walk on Thursday, April 4, at 9 a.m. to witness firsthand nature, flora and fauna exhibited in Pinebrook Park on groomed trails. Friends of Pinebrook Park and other representatives with expertise in fitness, nature, plants and trees will lead groups through the trails.
Meet at Pinebrook Park at 1251 Pinebrook Road, Exercise Station 2, near Wellfield Park. Volunteers will be stationed at the Pinebrook Road entrance to direct participants. Parking on site and water available. Rain or shine, call Kathy Eiferle at 810-513-0390 or visit katharineeiferle@aol.com
Upcoming downtown events
Corvette Show "A Vette Together" on Sunday March 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Centennial Park;
Rotary Toast To Venice on Saturday March 23 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Maxine Barritt Park near Sharky’s:
Suncoast BBQ & Bluegrass Bash on Friday & Saturday March 29, 5 to 9 p.m. and March 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Venice Airport Festival Grounds;
Wine Walk on Thursday April 11, 5 to 8 p.m. at various locations and Gazebo Starlight Cinema features The Life of Pi on Friday April 19 at sunset at the Gazebo.
Editor's note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
