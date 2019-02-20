Sheriff Tom Knight is the Interim Chief Executive Officer of SKY Family YMCA after the resignation of former CEO Pat Ryan. While they search for the next CEO, he will remain voluntary and unpaid.
“The strength of the YMCA staff allows this role possible for me,” stated Sheriff Knight, “The current leadership team at the YMCA is very capable and I look at this role as a symbolic position.”
Knight has been on The SKY Family YMCA Metro Board for nine years and actively involved in the organization for several years prior to joining the board.
Get details of university opportunitiesThe Rotary Futures College Resource Center, a community-based nonprofit providing free post-secondary planning services to Venice area students presents the annual South Sarasota County College Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Venice High School.
Join four state universities at 5:30 p.m. for specific admissions information. Parents accompany students from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to meet representatives from more than 60 colleges, universities, technical and vocational schools around the country. Call 941-480-3178.
Best of Home CareBrightStar Care of Venice has received the distinguished Best of Home Care, Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse, a leading firm in quality assurance for home care. The award is the highest recognition awarded by Home Care Pulse given to select home care businesses consistently ranking among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in excellence, BrightStar Care is now ranked among the top 10 percent of home care providers participating in the nationwide Home Care Pulse Satisfaction Management Program.
S.W.A.T. presents check to foundationS.W.A.T Networking, CEO, Dr. Robyn Spirtas and executive director, Deb Gerard presented a $2,396 check on behalf of the entire S.W.A.T. organization to Melissa Wandall, Founder of The Mark Wandall Foundation.
The organization serves children and teens in grief. S.W.A.T. is for Successful Women Aligning Together a unique women’s networking organization of 300 professional women.
Swap meetEnjoy a nautical swap meet and open house open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the South Venice Yacht Club at 4425 Yacht Club Dr. in Venice.
Rockin’ Gelato nightsCiao Gelato and popular musician George Byrne are partnering again this season bringing simply the best gelato and music to downtown Venice benefiting local charities. Rockin’ Nights are Thursday, Feb. 21, and then Thursday, March 5, at Ciao Gelato 317A W. Venice Ave. Byrne plays great mix spanning multiple decades and donates all tips to charities.
Shroud of TurinSee the full-size shroud replica, hear history, science, and experience the passion of Jesus in a new way. At Epiphany Cathedral Church Hall, 224 Harbor Drive, N. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb 27. Call 941-484-3505.
Garage saleVenice Presbyterian Church Women’s annual garage sale takes place at 825 The Rialto on Saturday, March 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with bake sales and food court. Call 941-488-2258.
