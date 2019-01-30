They were deemed fit for praise.
The staff of the SKY Family YMCA and its sister organization, SKY Academy, were big winners Saturday as the Venice Gondolier Sun hosted 25th annual Best of Venice celebration at Plantation Golf and Country Club.
The event was an opportunity for the Gondolier Sun to show appreciation for area businesses and organizations. It also gave those honorees a time to mingle, network and discuss how they can work together in the future.
Or in the case of the Y, to work out.
The Y capped off a fun night by being named 2018 Venice Business of the Year. The 52-year-old organization, located at 701 Center Road, also was honored for Best Health Fitness Center, Best Child Care, Best Nonprofit Organization, Best School-Charter (SKY Academy), Best Summer Camp and Best Weight Management Services. It was a Finalist in the Best Fitness Instructor/Trainer category.
Awards were based on voting by Gondolier Sun home subscribers. All winners and finalists were invited to the event, which was emceed by Kim Phillips, Gondolier Sun advertising manager, with assistance this year from Andrea Arnold, membership and sales director for the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
With DJ-provided rock ‘n’ roll music as a backdrop, Phillips and Arnold took the enthusiastic crowd through an odyssey of business in Venice. As Phillips and Arnold announced the winners and finalists, they came up to the podium.
Some were walking. Some were dancing (even gyrating). They all knew that Phillips had assigned several spies in the audience to gauge their excitement, in hopes of winning the night’s other top award – and large trophy – the Spirit Award. Just prior to the Y winning its big award, Classic Creations in Diamonds & Gold won the annual Spirit Award. {span}Classic Creations{/span} also took home three “Best of” awards.
Competition was held in 10 categories: Eat and Drink, Healthcare, Real Estate, Home Improvement, Shopping, Beauty, Professional Services, Services, Automotive/Transportation and Recreation.
The Pier Group, proprietor of three area restaurants and winner of the Venice Business of the Year award in 2017, and Crow’s Nest Restaurant and Marina dominated the Eat and Drink category.
Like their menus, there were plenty of options in the Eat and Drink category. The Pier Group took home top honors for Best Appetizers (Fins at Sharky’s), Best Happy Hour (Fins at Sharky’s), Best Outdoor Dining (Sharky’s on the Pier), Best Seafood Restaurant (Fins at Sharky’s), Best Steak (Fins at Sharky’s) and Best Waterfront Dining (Fins at Sharky’s).
Crow’s Nest was acclaimed by readers for Best Restaurant in Town, Best Date Night Restaurant and Best Wine List.
Meanwhile, Jacaranda Trace was popular in the Healthcare category, garnering three “Best of” awards, for Overall Assisted Living Facility, Independent Living and Retirement Community. The Windsor of Venice was honored in two categories, Large Assisted Living Facility and Memory Care. Venice Regional Bayfront Health took home top honors as Best Medical Facility and Best Physical Therapy.
RE/MAX Alliance Group took the readers’ top honors as Best Real Estate Franchise and Best Real Estate Team (Flerlage Team) while Gulf Shores Realty carried the day with the Best Real Estate Agent (Matthew Ritter, PA) and Best Real Estate Independent Office.
Among other winners of two or more “Best Of” awards were Kitchen & Bath On The Isle, Aqua Tech Pools GC Inc., Sarasota Fine Wine & Spirits, attorney Steven W. Ledbetter (real estate and estate planning), Blu’ Island Bistro, Sunset Cadillac of Venice and Pit Stop Auto Repair Shops.
