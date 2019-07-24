By ROGER BUTTON
Businews Columnist
Mauricio Zeledon came this country with a dream, to someday own his own business. Growing up in Costa Rica on leaving high school it seemed all the colleges concentrated on educating professionals and ignoring those who wanted to be in engineering.
Arriving in Miami in 1996 with his family he sought work in contracting, earning less than $6 hourly while attending school training to be an aviation engineer. There were few opportunities and then two years later his wife found him a job in Venice.
Arriving in the city he was surprised no one spoke Spanish. Joining a church, he met Ed Mogford who gave him a job in the shower door business. Starting part-time and eventually moving to full-time he began creating special computer programs for designing shower doors and learning the business.
In 2016 following 20 years in the business in partnership with Mogford, Zeledon acquired Florida Shower Doors which had started in 1997. A year ago, Zeledon and Brittany Hewitt moved the business from Seaboard to a prominent location at 454 E. Venice Ave. Renovating a former restaurant, they created a modern retail showroom displaying 12 shower doors.
At the time their business was growing fast so they launched a second business, Shower Door Installation. It is a manufacturing, supply and fitting services company serving commercial and retail divisions employing 16 people.
A treatment procedure is available with four different patterns, rain, frosted, bubbles, and the ultra-clear diamond glass surface permanent treatment protector, a two-step process done prior to fitting.
“In the past five years we have sold and installed 20,000 shower doors,” he said proudly. “We specialize in producing custom doors that swing, slide, are framed or semi-framed and tub doors for condos requiring a tub in each unit and we cover it.”
Serving all of Florida commercially they recently fitted out the Westin Hotel in Sarasota installing 300 shower doors and in Venice the Sarasota Floridian Club at Jacaranda roundabout.
Their residential service area is from Bradenton to Punta Gorda. Visiting the showroom people upgrading or remodeling homes learn the project takes 10 to 12 days from ordering, measuring to fitting. If customers cannot come to the showroom, they send out installers with samples. Call 941-786-1437.
