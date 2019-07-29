Thirty-three years ago, a small group of volunteers at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church saw a need to help people in Venice who due to unfortunate circumstances needed food. It was the start of the South County Food Pantry in a small room provided by and adjoining the church.
As needy families learned of the pantry services demands grew and in 2014 it was necessary to find a larger location for the food donations storage and dispensing. To manage the demand and ensure fairness in providing free food a computer system was installed.
At the beginning of September to meet increasing requests for their services the pantry is moving again to a larger standalone building at 121 Warfield Ave. The location is easily accessible, spacious and better suited to accept, store, sort and distribute the food.
Since its inception the pantry continues to operate with an all-volunteer team, now numbering 180 with a core of 50 active people said Rosie Schroeder who has managed the services for the past eight years. They serve 450 visits which help 1200 to 1500 families in the Venice area from Osprey south to Englewood and North Port.
It is supported by 25 churches in the community. Generous donors' financial gifts are a vital input to offset the $2,500 monthly running expenses for electricity, maintenance, telephone and internet. The Pantry pays All Faith's Food Bank between $2,500 to $3,000 monthly for additional food.
A donation from The Community Foundation of Sarasota County has assisted with the move. Local companies are supporting the volunteers remodeling the property. They include the charitable group, S.T.A.R.T. who are decorating using paint donated by Sherwin Williams.
Lowe's Hardware is discounting materials and flooring, Kearney Moving and Storage is moving shelves, a commercial freezer and refrigerator. Working with the Pantry is Hall's Pest Control services and moving food and shelving is the Absolute Aluminum team.
Intentions are to begin serving clients from 121 Warfield Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The Center Court store closes on Friday, Aug. 23 and services will be suspended between Aug. 26- Sept. 2. For details call 941-408-2911.
Food, even perishable donations will be welcomed at door on the south end of the new building. The pantry does not accept clothes or alcoholic drinks. Monetary donors needing assistance should contact Judy Gerty at 941-486-4280. For additional information call Rosie Schroeder at 513-509-8892 or, Barb LaGrand at 941-416-5074.
