A growing new company is bringing relief to sufferers of stiffness and soreness, making them feel lighter and younger. Their services assist in increasing and maintaining a clients’ range of motion and enhancing their physical and athletic skills.
Practitioners at Stretch Zone, 2466 Laurel Road East near Asaro’s Restaurant in Venezia Plaza assist with those beneficial stretching techniques. The company is the only nationally certified stretch organization employing men and women practitioners who provide 30-minute sessions.
Entering the salon each client is led by the general manager through the free initial 50-minute consultation assessment about their health history and issues. Then lying on a stretch table, they are shown a range of motion tests and a series of example stretches and identify the location of the issues. This location has 5 stretch tables.
The company identifies practitioners with qualifications in personal training and those having qualified massage certification. All employed practitioners go through a company certification process.
Stretch Zone stages demonstrations or events at bike clubs, golf tournaments, running clubs and similar events. Recently they staged their first event at Capri Isles Golf Club during a tournament.
Jake J.J. Foster general manager of this location was born and raised in Sarasota and became a wrestling and track and field expert. His career has included selling boats and more recently running a property management company in Casey Key.
“Seeing the benefits in Stretch Zone and listening to satisfied clients encouraged me to join the organization,” said Foster. “I was an athlete and coached youth sports so I understand the importance of stretching for my own children.”
Most Stretch Zone practitioners are in their forties and the local crew has 2 men and 4 women experienced to working with an older clientele.
“When people come here and do a session, all the work is done for them and they receive all the benefits,” said Foster. “What is great is the results are felt immediately and over the 12 weeks they become long lasting.”
Stretch Zone is the leader of practitioner-assisted stretch and the pioneer of patented stretch methodology, is bringing the benefits of stretch.
Stretch Zone is open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with extended hours by appointment, call 941-383-3900.
