VENICE — Victoria Stultz doesn’t just have a vision; she has a plan.
The vision is to be among the top three high-end real estate brokerages in Sarasota County within 10 years.
The plan is to open an Engel & Volkers “shop” in Venice this week; one in downtown Sarasota in a few months; and another one in Lakewood Ranch later.
Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Volkers bills itself as “one of the world’s leading service companies specialised in the sale and rental of premium residential property, commercial real estate, yachts and aircraft.”
The company refers to its offices as “shops.”
Stultz, who has been an agent with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty and Michael Saunders & Company, said that one of the things that attracted her to Engel & Volkers was how its core values align with hers.
She got her broker’s license five years ago with the intention of going out on her own, she said, but the niche she wanted to fill was offering a concierge, white-glove real estate experience from start to finish.
People who move to the area often don’t know anyone but need other professional services. Getting them connected would be part of the package, she said.
“It’s all about the service,” she said, regardless of the price of the property being listed or sold, because “there’s luxury at every price point.”
She also wanted to be able to run her business like a business, which isn’t always the case in the real estate field, she said.
She was familiar with Engel & Volkers from visits to Europe and New York, and when the company approached her, she learned it could be a good fit.
She liked that it encouraged collaboration among agents and between shops, and provided a high level of support to them, including in technology.
Stultz said that more and more people are interested in this area, which got a boost in the December issue of Travel + Leisure, which had a story about a report by real estate brokerage company Redfin.
Titled “Florida Frenzy,” the report named South Sarasota, East Venice, Englewood, Venice and Nokomis its top five hottest neighborhoods for 2022.
The boom includes younger people seeking a better quality of life who are years from retirement but are able to work from anywhere in the country, she said.
The influx has driven prices up, and it’s unclear whether the market has been reset, Stultz said. But there’s no concern about this being a bubble like the one that led to the Great Recession.
Lending laws have tightened up since then, she said, so “the people that are getting loans are highly qualified.”
About 40% of transactions are cash deals, she said, and there’s been little flipping — buying a property only with the intention of selling it at a profit.
Stultz isn’t just getting support from Engel & Volkers. The shop, at 201 W. Venice Ave., has been remade by Atlas Building Co., owned by her husband, Andrew, and one of her agents is her daughter, Andrea.
She has seven so far, on the way to a roster of 30-40. The Sarasota shop will have 50-60, she said.
She acknowledged some butterflies on Monday, as the finishing touches were being put on the shop prior to the grand opening Thursday, but overall her mood was excited.
“I’ve always wanted to create something on my own,” she said. “It’s a big adventure.”
