SARASOTA COUNTY — The Sarasota County Tax Collector serves 1,400 customers a day. In order to protect customers and staff from the spread of COVID-19 and follow the CDC guidelines, some in-person services are being restricted.
“After a great deal of careful consideration, and with guidance from the Governor’s Office, the Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles and our partners in government, we are temporarily changing services available in our offices,” said Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates.
Effective immediately, and until further notice, most motor vehicle, driver license and tax transactions must be completed online. Driver license road tests and learner permit tests are suspended.
A detailed list of what customers can do online is available at SarasotaTaxCollector.com. Phone operators are available at 941-861-8300 to assist customers who need help completing their online transaction or who do not have access to the internet.
Deadlines have been extended for anyone with a driver license, commercial driver license (CDL) or ID card expiring between March 16 and April 15. These licenses will be valid an additional 30 days and renewals during that period will not have delinquent fees charged.
Vehicle registrations, due on the owner’s birthday, and 2019 tax payments due by March 31 can be paid online or through the mail.
While offices hours and days open are subject to change, Tax Collector Service Centers will remain open for transactions that require an office visit: title transfers and duplicate title applications, licenses for new residents, CDL testing and certain medical driver testing.
Customers should check SarasotaTaxCollector.com for updates related to transactions, office hours and days open before coming into an office.
“My staff members are doing their very best to provide exceptional service while we are all doing our part to limit the spread of the virus,” Ford-Coates said. “We appreciate the public’s understanding during this challenging time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.