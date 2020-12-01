VENICE — The state took regulation of “transportation network companies” — think Uber and Lyft — from local governments in 2017 and the city decided a year later no longer to regulate “vehicles for hire.”
But “after further review,” the City Council voted recently to revise the relevant code chapter only to deregulate taxicabs.
If you want to pick up and transport people in Venice in a “low-speed” or nonmotorized vehicle for hire, you’re still going to need a permit.
And insurance. And maybe City Council approval.
“Low-speed” refers to a four-wheeled electric vehicle with a top speed of more than 20 mph but no more than 25 mph, including “neighborhood electric vehicles,” a term that’s not defined.
A golf cart would be included as long as it’s not a three-wheeler or gas-powered.
“Nonmotorized” is just what is sounds like — a vehicle propelled by animal or human power. But the definition includes a reference to the vehicle being used in a “business for transporting passengers,” language that’s not in the provision about low-speed vehicles.
Both types are referred to in the section about vehicles for hire, though, as long as they’re “held out to the general public for and (are) used, operated or engaged for the purpose of transporting passengers for any fee, hire, or compensation, including gratuities.”
Operating one to pick up — but not just to drop off — passengers in the city limits requires a permit from the city clerk. The application fee is $100; renewing the permit is $50.
The clerk is directed to issue a permit as long as the operator meets all code criteria. If the staff determines that the Council should consider, a staff recommendation is made instead.
Criteria for a referral to the Council aren’t specified.
The operator is required to have bodily injury liability insurance coverage of no less than $125,000 per person and $250,000 per accident and $50,000 for property damage.
The prior amounts were $100,000, $300,000 and $100,000.
The ordinance was adopted Oct. 27 and went into effect immediately.
