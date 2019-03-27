Venice Nokomis Rotary Club held their annual Doc Matson awards presentation to a member of the community and a Rotarian. Committee chairman, Doug Laudenslager said the awards recognize the service given by the late Doc Matson who served a record 72 years 3 months and 3 weeks in northern Rotary clubs and Venice Nokomis club.
Rotarian Jeff Boone introduced community award recipient Craig Faulkner, Venice High School Head Baseball Coach for 24 years. A 1983 graduate of the school he played football, baseball and basketball. A 4-year letterman in baseball at Louisiana State University, Faulkner was a college World Series participant and a coach with the Baltimore Orioles.
His career record at VHS includes leading teams to five state championships, eight regional champions and 13 district championships. He has organized a wide variety of baseball mission trips overseas to assist the needy and in Venice organizes a local veterans’ night with a ballgame, BBQ and fireworks.
Receiving the award Faulkner said, “I love being in this awesome community. If I were not in school every day teaching kids I would be in a group like Rotary. Thank you very much and it is a great honor.”
Introducing his brother Stephen Boone to receive the Rotary Club member award. Jeff Boone said I believe he provides more service to our community than any other club member.
Born in Venice hospital, Stephen Boone graduated VHS in 1977 then attended the University of Florida graduating in 1980 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
He received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Florida College of Law in 1983 and joined the law firm founded by his father.
A member of the American Bar Association, Stephen is a charter member and founding president of the Venice-Englewood Bar Association. He concentrates in the area of real estate, wills and trusts, business and corporate law, and health care law. He has been and is involved in leading roles of more than 18 community organizations, nonprofits and foundations.
Stephen Boone joined Venice Nokomis Rotary Club in June 1983. Accepting the award, he said, “I am really thrilled and honored to receive this award, thank you all and I’m blessed to have had the opportunity to have done these things. I do this because I love my community, God gave me talent and I am happy to give back in service.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.