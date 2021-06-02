VENICE — The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce is wanting to gain involvement with future leaders of the community with a new program.
Modeled after leadership programs that already exist, the chamber announced it is started Teen Leadership Venice.
Teen Leadership Venice will be open to high school students during the 2021-22 school year who are going to be sophomores or juniors during that school year.
Applications are due May 3.
“Teen Leadership Venice is a program of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce providing area high school students a chance to enhance their knowledge of their community,” the chamber said in a news release. “Through onsite tours and meetings with community leaders they will develop skills that will empower and motivate them.”
The program involved an opening retreat along with monthly programs and a closing retreat/graduation, the news release said.
“The days are practical in nature with hands-on activities. Program Days deal with specific facets of the community such as government, law enforcement, human services, arts and culture, commerce and industry, and local history,” it said. “Each day combines a behind the scenes experience with a great deal of interaction with the appropriate community leaders.”
High school students are encouraged to apply. Applications are available online at www.venicechamber.com or by emailing Barbara Hines at bhines@venicechamber.com.
