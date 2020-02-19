VENICE — A groundbreaking took place Tuesday for a new office building and expanded services for The Eye Associates in Venice.
The 10,000 square foot office building will be constructed at 1550 East Venice Avenue in Venice, with completion scheduled in late October.
“We are proud and excited to offer this expanded quality of eye care services to the Venice area,” said John Swencki, president of The Eye Associates. “Residents of these fine communities, which are growing, are smart consumers, and deserve access to the latest technologies that can keep them seeing their best.”
“We’ve had our eye on this expansion, and have been talking about it, for years now,” said Dr. David Rubin, with The Eye Associates, which opened a smaller optometric office on Venice Island in 2016.
“It’s exciting that we are going to be able to provide a full range of services for our clients,” said Rubin, a Venice resident of 28 years.
Once in the new facility, he will join other eye care specialists that work in these specialties: cataract, retinal, glaucoma, and dry eye treatments. In addition to those specialties, The Eye Associates will also have specialists in the area of dermatology and hearing.
The Eye Associates has eight locations in Bradenton, Ellenton, Sarasota, Venice and Sun City Center.
The Venice facility will be about mid-range in size compared to its other locations, Swencki said. It will quadruple the number of potential patients in the Venice area, with five doctors in Venice alone.
Currently, The Eye Associates has 11 board certified ophthalmologists cover the specialties of cataracts, cornea, dry eye, glaucoma, retina, LASIK, clear lens replacement, and oculo-plastics surgery.
Seven board certified optometrists are on staff for routine primary eyecare, contact lenses and computer vision. A board certified dermatologist and a board certified hearing instrument specialist also provide services. To learn more visit Sight4Life.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.