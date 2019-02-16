Fine Artists and Jewelers, Jocelyn Hoch and Forrest Shafer may be the new owners of their first brick and mortar shop, The Muse, but they are no strangers to selling their creations at juried fine art shows.
In fact the award winning couple from PA and NJ, have been traveling the East coast of the U.S. for 17 years together exhibiting their work on weekends. Sounds ideal, right? What a life? You may be thinking? It is certainly a great way to see new places, but its certainly not always rainbows and unicorns.
Art shows are fun and very interesting and you can certainly find your muse on a downtown avenue. From an artist perspective things are much less romantic.
They get up well before sunrise to drive for hours to a show, set up in rain or sometimes snow. Tediously set up a booth in hopes admirers will look and purchase their artwork. Then, to get results, artists need a good show location, have no competition, be in a happy mood, check the weather to make sure wind isn’t picking up or a freak thunderstorm isn’t on the way.
Basically in current times, planets & stars need to align perfectly for a street vending artist to pay his or her show rent approx $500 per booth, for 2 day event and hopefully make some profits.
With so many variables, including rising art show fees, increased competition, jury rejections, uncertain weather, and mass produced 3-D printed, buy/sell products sneaking in through the jury process. And many real quality authentic artists getting denied a place to do business.
Hoch and Shafer decided that downtown Venice is a wonderful fit to open a fine jewelry & art store of their own. The couple work in silver and gold, and hand cut and faceted gemstones.
Their work is very nature inspired as they both have backgrounds in gardening and horticulture, Hoch was educated at Kutztown University in fine arts and Shafer took up education in organic agriculture.
Their love for this divine world shines through their one of a kind designs. They thrive on creating custom “forever” jewelry pieces just for you or a loved one. In addition to their own jewelry, Hoch and Shafer were able to hand select professional full time local artists. The shop features multiple, award winning artists who create work in 2D, 3D, fabric, sculpture, glass & ceramic.
Come see what it’s all about and maybe you’ll find your “Muse” as well. The shop is located at 101 West Venice Ave, suite 4 Venice FL 34285. Open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-5.pm. Sat 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
For more information, call 941-706-8389.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.