At 1 p.m. the day after Hurricane Irma had left thousands without water or power, Tommy Villani and Chef Mike Leopold opened Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen (OTW) to feed and entertain those who could use it.
The menu was modest. All Chef Mike could make were gourmet tacos. But the power was on, a delivery was coming and OTW was filling up water bottles for anyone who needed one.
For one day only, OTW became Irma’s Taco Bar, a community oasis that plated over 500 tacos for a grateful public.
Afterward, the OTW crew loaded a trailer with water and supplies for the Keys. Last year, they partnered with the nonprofit Cajun Army to fill a semi for Hurricane Michael victims in the Florida Panhandle.
Whether helping those in a pinch or launching new ventures, the entrepreneurial Villani never sits still for long.
His previously inhouse-only 3 Bridges Brewing craft beers, brewed by award winners Scott and Corey Harper of Venice, now pour from four taps at West Villages’ CoolToday Park’s beer garden.
Tomahawk Wheat, a raspberry wheat beer brewed in honor of the Atlanta Braves, is served at CoolToday’s tiki bar year round. Beers from 3 Bridges are also served at both Venice BrewBurgers, Fins, Plantation Golf and Country Club, and Venice Ale House. Villani’s goal is 25 to 50 taps by the end of the year.
Recently the enthusiastic tequila taster announced a spinoff concept tipping the hat to his popup taco shop: Irma’s Tacos, Craft Beer and Tequila Bar.
The proposed 2,000-square-foot, 80-seat Venice space would feature authentic Mexican street tacos made with in-house flour and corn tortillas, 3 Bridges beer and a 50-to-100-bottle tequila list for 20 to 25 craft margaritas — now being previewed in weekly taco and margarita specials at OTW.
Chef Mike’s first sneak-peek taco special plated two short rib tacos with caramelized onions, watercress and chipotle aioli for $9.
Villani said, “This has been one of my favorite projects to date. We are excited to be looking at several potential locations at the moment and hope that everything falls into place to allow for a quick and seamless construction process and opening.”
Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen ($-$$), 941-497-2048, 2107 Tamiami Trail South, at Galleria Plaza behind Metro Diner, is open Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday to 2 a.m., and Sunday noon to 10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.