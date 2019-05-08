Take mom with the family or friends for a vacation in a historic Irish Castle. Lisheen Castle in Thurles, County Tipperary is available for luxury weekly rental. Guests agree the castle feels like home for the week with all the modern conveniences.
Bought by the Everard family in the early 1990’s it was burned down in 1921 by the old Irish Republican Army, laying in ruin until 1995. Then the Everard’s did a total restoration project lasting 5 years from 1995 to 2000, visit www.lisheencastle.com. For parties of 14, it has 9 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, is catered and offers internet and a football field with prices from $8,800 per week.
Pops concert with fireworksVenice Symphony Patriotic Pops Concert and Fireworks presented by The Community Foundation of Sarasota County is at the new Braves CoolToday Park in West Villages on May 25.
Led by Director Troy Quinn it will feature more than 70 musicians performing American standards and new arrangements by great American composers. A fireworks display follows the show which begins at 7:30 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15, call in or contact the CoolToday Park ticket office 941-413-5000.
Bank closing island officeThe island of Venice branch office of Achieva Credit Union at 247 Tamiami Trail is closing on May 31. It was a second branch office in the city acquired with the purchase of Calusa Bank and Achieva says it is no longer required. Achieva Credit Union branch office at 1485 E Venice Avenue remains open.
Restaurant closes on the islandPopi’s on the Isle at 648 S. Tamiami Trail near Dollar General in the Rialto Shopping Center has closed. It opened in January, 2017 with 30 employees, having 220 seats with a Greek menu influenced with Italian and American items.
Fashion store closedThe problems experienced by many retailers and restaurants last year with red tide and the continuing roadworks throughout season 2019 are apparently beginning to result in anticipated closures. The specialist ladies fashion store, Verjavu, An Extraordinary Fashion Moment at 100 Venice Avenue, Suite A has closed.
Community Baby ShowerA free event for all local pregnant women and new families with infants up to 1 year old (regardless of income or insurance status) is this Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This Mother’s Day weekend marks the 25th Annual Sarasota Community Baby Shower held by the Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County, in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Sarasota. It takes place at the Lee Wetherington Boys and Girls Club, 3100 Fruitville Road in Sarasota.
Be prepared, sign upHurricane season starts June 1, Sarasota County Emergency Management Officials remind everyone to take precautions for hazardous weather ensuring they have disaster supply kits. See updated hurricane evacuation maps, know your zone, visit scgov.net/beprepared.
The first 72 hours are on you, as resources and support may not be available depending on storm severity. Stay Informed with CodeRED Alerts at scgov.net or call 941-861-5000.
5-year Transit Plan meetingSarasota County has a public outreach session on Thursday, May 9 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Venice Train Station, 303 East Venice Avenue to collect input on the 10-year Transit Development Plan required every 5 years to qualify for transit funding from the State. Comparing operating statistics to other transit agencies, identifying outside influences capital, operating costs and revenues on transit ridership, such as Uber and Lyft. Call 941-861-5000.
Downtown eventsFriday Night Concerts with Johnny Guitar & Bluestar on May 10;
Josh Reilly & Jordan Laier on May 24 are from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Gazebo;
Venice Brew Bash on May 25 is from 3 to 7 p.m. in Centennial Park;
Gazebo Starlight Cinema showing The Sound of Music at sunset on May 31 at the Gazebo.
CorrectionAngela Steranko, Psy.D. owner of Fundamental Psychology, at 1505 S. Tamiami Trail Suite 402 clarifies colleagues who joined the practice, Linda Thompson has her doctorate and Jennifer Parella is a masters level clinician, not doctorate as stated in a recent report.
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
